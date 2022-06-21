According to the Nevada Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation’s (DETR) May 2022 economic report, the state’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 4.9 percent in May 2022 which decreased by 0.1 percent from April 2022.
Seasonally adjusted estimates account for regularly seen economic patterns, with the following estimates not seasonally adjusted.
In the three Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSA), the unemployment rates were 5.2 percent in the Las Vegas area, 2.9 percent in Reno, and 3.2 percent in the Carson area in May 2022.
In Nevada’s counties, the lowest unemployment rate was in Eureka County at 2.3 percent, and Clark County had the highest rate at 5.2 percent.
Additional information on unemployment estimates along with a complete breakout of unemployment in counties, cities, and other areas in Nevada can be found by visiting DETR's Local Area Unemployment Statistics page here.