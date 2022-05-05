Divas' Day Out returns to Reno this weekend!
It’s a day for ladies to shop, and learn about health, fitness, beauty and more.
The event will be held at the Grand Sierra Resort this Saturday- from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Advanced tickets, $15, will be available online and at the Grand Theatre Box Office through 8 p.m. on May 6. Day-of tickets are available at the door for $25.
For more information, to make a reservation or purchase tickets, visit grandsierraresort.com.
Divas' Day Out is put on by the Reno Media Group.