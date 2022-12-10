Throughout the year staff at the State of Nevada, Division of Child and Family Services (DCFS) wear many hats, on Saturday, the DCFS staff put on their elf hats and went to work for Santa by hosting a Toy Workshop event to organized more than 600 toys and gifts that were collected for the annual Angel Tree toy and gift drive.
Carson City businesses, agencies and community partners granted Christmas and holiday wishes for more than 150 Carson City kids in foster care.
The Division of Child and Family Services serves Carson City and Nevada’s 14 rural counties, including Churchill, Douglas, Elko, Esmeralda, Eureka, Humboldt, Lander, Lincoln, Lyon, Mineral, Nye, Pershing, Storey, White Pine.
Angel Tree participating businesses and agencies include:
— Ron Woods – Toys for Tots.
— Seeliger Elementary School.
— Division of Health Care Financing and Policy.
— KBCA, LLC.
— Common Ground Church.
— LifePoint Church.
— Kaia FIT Carson and Minden.
— Riverside Veterinary Hospital.
— Merritt W. Dunlap, M.D. PC.
— Department of Motor Vehicles.
— Northern Nevada Adult Mental Health Services.
— Nevada Department of Conservation.
— CASA of Carson City.
— Gold Dust West Carson City.