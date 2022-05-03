The federal deadline for Real ID compliance is one year away, and the Nevada Department of Motor Vehicles wants to encourage Nevadans to get the Real ID upgrade before then.
On May 3, 2023, any state-issued driver’s license or ID card will have to be Real ID compliant to be used for identification when boarding commercial aircraft or entering secure federal facilities.
Real ID is an optional program. At airports, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) will also accept valid passports, U.S. military ID and a number of other documents.
The Nevada DMV has set up a special website, GetRealNevada.com, to help residents decide whether to obtain a Real ID and show what documents they will need.
“Check your license or ID card. If it has a gold star in the upper right corner, then you already have a Real ID and you're good to go," DMV Director Julie Butler said. "If not, visit GetRealNevada.com. Because Real ID is optional in Nevada, you get to decide if it is right for you.”
Better than 71 percent of Nevada non-commercial driver’s licenses so far are Real ID-compliant, well above the national average of 49 percent as reported by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. As of March 31, 2022, about 1.5 million of the roughly 2.1 million active Nevada driver’s licenses and instruction permits are Real ID-compliant.
A DMV office visit is necessary to upgrade to a Real ID and residents must show the proper proof of identity documents one time.
Nevadans can bundle their Real ID upgrade with other transactions including vehicle registration. Customers going to a DMV office for other business should plan on getting the Real ID upgrade while they’re there.
Those without any other upcoming DMV business are encouraged to get their Real ID some time in 2022 to avoid a potential last-minute rush next year.