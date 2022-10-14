The State of Nevada says it's experiencing significant internet outages.

The outages are impacting most state websites and online services, including the Department of Motor Vehicles.

All Nevada DMV offices will remain closed on Saturday and all appointments are canceled due to the outage.

Repairs on the cable are continuing Friday evening.

The Department of Administration says the cause is a physical failure with a fiber connection, and while the repair is currently in progress, there is not yet an estimated time of repair.

The Dept. of Administration says the outage is expected to continue through business hours on Friday.

DMV offices will remain closed Saturday even if repairs are completed.

“We know this is an inconvenience for many people. We’ll be working closely with our customers to ensure everyone who had an appointment Friday will be served,” said DMV Director Julie Butler.

Customers who had an appointment for general DMV services such as a driver’s license or vehicle registration may come into the DMV offices on a walk-in basis from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. this coming week.

Customers should bring proof of their appointment such as the text message or an email printout.

The walk-in services are limited to customers at the Carson City, Henderson, Las Vegas and Reno locations who had an appointment for Friday, October 14.

Customers with drive test appointments will contacted by their local office to reschedule their driving skills tests.

The DMV will also continue to offer walk-in services for new residents who need a Nevada ID to be able to vote in the upcoming general election (see below for more).

Within all state office buildings in Northern Nevada, internet and email are not available. Desk phones in some agencies are operational.

The outages began at approximately 5:30 P.M. Thursday evening. However, due to safety concerns, because of proximity to an active rail line, restoration work was initially delayed.