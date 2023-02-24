Not all house fires involve humans - this time firefighters were called out to a doghouse fire.
Central Lyon County Firefighters posted these photos of a recent doghouse fire that displaced six German Shepard puppies in Stagecoach.
They did not say how the fire started, but photos show the curious puppies watching the small fire being knocked down.
Firefighters say the long hair and short hair pure breed puppies are for sale to a good home, for around $200-$250. They are not AKC registered though.
They are located off Mohawk Lane in Stagecoach. If interested, call Ron at 775-977-2836.