Dolan Auto Group announced the winners of this year’s Dolan Class Project by video. The votes have been tallied and 15 classrooms will each receive $5,000, and one deserving school received $25,000.
School Category Winner – $25,000
Sarah Winnemucca Elementary School – video submission
Classroom Category Winners – $5,000 each
- 8th Grade Ceramics at Pau Wa Lu Middle School
- Children’s Theater Program of Little Flower Catholic School
- The Library at Katherine Dunn Elementary
- The LTI Commonwealth Program
- Whitney Vaughan’s 2nd Grade at Coral Academy of Science
- The Library at Galena High School
- Middle School Choir at Depoali Middle School
- The VC Silver Circuits High School Club
- The Comprehensive Life Skills (CLS) class at Fremont Elementary School
- Beginning Theatre Arts Program at Carson High School
- General Music K-5th Grade at Diedrichsen Elementary School
- Disc Golf Club at Wooster High School
- Miss Sciarani’s 1st Grade Class at Yerington Elementary School
- Galena High School’s JROTC
- Debate class at Carson High School
Ryan Dolan, Dolan Auto Group CEO, formed the Dolan Class Project back in 2011. This simple project transformed into a huge community partnership that strives to support schools and local organizations.
For this year’s Dolan Class Project, classes and schools were invited to submit a short 1-2 minute video providing an overview of a student-centered community project, as well as an explanation of how the funds will be used to improve their classroom, school or student's learning experience.
“Watching the incredible educators and students in our region come together to showcase their creativity and dream up ways to better our community is one of the highlights of our year,” said Ryan Dolan, CEO of Dolan Auto Group. “Congratulations to all of the winners!”
For more information on Dolan’s Class Project, visit DolanAutoGroup.com.