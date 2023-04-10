Douglas County Board of Commissioners discussed Vacation Home Rental code revisions at a public meeting on Monday.

On February 22, 2023, the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board voted unanimously to approve revisions to the VHR code. The revisions include changes to density, occupancy, and tier levels. The Planning Commission then reviewed these changes on March 20, 2023.

The next step in the process is for the Board of County Commissioners to review the revisions and provide direction on the revised code.

At the Board of County Commissioners meeting, VHR Program Manager Ernie Strehlow gave a presentation on the proposed changes.

Depending on the outcome, a first and second reading of the proposed revisions may occur in early May or June.

The code review and update began in 2022 and took more than 60 hours of advisory board and staff discussion in combination with 25 hours of public comment.

In October 2022, a joint meeting with the Douglas County Board of Commissioners and the Vacation Home Rental Advisory Board was held at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Lake Tahoe in Stateline.

