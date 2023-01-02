Due to road conditions and safety concerns, the county is also suspending all service of the Douglas Area Rural Transportation (DART) on Tuesday, January 3, 2023.
The fixed route and dial-a-ride services will not run either.
The county says they anticipate resuming service on Wednesday, January 4, if conditions allow.
The county also closed schools, saying:
"Douglas County School District will be closed on Tuesday, January 3, 2023. While we commend and appreciate the snow removal efforts of our district facilities staff, we will unfortunately not be ready to welcome students back tomorrow morning. District staff will continue to work to clear the massive amount of snow at our school sites, and to dig out our school buses with the goal of being open by Wednesday, January 4th. This delay will hopefully provide additional time for power restoration to many DCSD employees and families, and give Douglas County and our local Townships additional time to clear side streets that are necessary travel routes when school is in session."