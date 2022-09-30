The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) is hosting its sixth annual “Fright at the Fairgrounds”, which opens up Friday night and continues during the month of October.
“Fright at the Fairgrounds” will be offered at the Douglas County Fairgrounds located off Pinenut Road in Gardnerville and will run every Friday and Saturday afternoon/evening through the month of October.
Tickets are $5.00 for kids and $10.00 for adults for the 3:00 PM to 5:30 PM Small Kids (not so scary). From 6-9:00 pm for older kids and adults (full scare) is $20 dollars admission price for both kids and adults.
This attraction is operated by DCSO deputies and civilian volunteers who donate their time to planning, building, decorating, and operating the event. This event has been extremely popular in past years and produces big scares, screams, and fun and excitement for all ages.
All proceeds from Fright at the Fairground will be given to assist DCSO and other charitable organizations. The event will run every Friday and Saturday through the end of October.
For a sneak peek experience, you can check out their video trailer on YouTube.