The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office (DCSO) recently purchased a body scanner which will be used in conducting X-Ray imaging on new inmates into the jail.
The body scanner will be utilized in the Douglas County Jail to scan incoming inmates to help prevent the introduction of contraband and weapons into the jail.
The body scanner emits low levels of radiation used for X-ray imaging revealing both metallic and non-metallic threats, including weapons, drugs, cell phones and other contraband.
Each subject is screened from below their feet to above their head showing objects under their clothing and within their body.
The body scanner is also equipped with an FDA approved thermal camera which measures the temperature of each inmate, helping to provide early indication of Covid-19 and other infections.
The body scanner was purchased with federal funding related to the Covid-19 pandemic.
(The Douglas County Sheriff's Office assisted in this report.)