The Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) Board of Regents voted to appoint Dr. J. Kyle Dalpe as President of Western Nevada College at the board’s regular quarterly meeting today, March 10 in Las Vegas.
NSHE Acting Chancellor Dale A.R. Erquiaga, in consultation with Chair Byron Brooks, made the recommendation to the 13-member Board of Regents. The regents approved the recommendation by a vote of 13-0 and Dr. Dalpe was given a standing ovation by regents and those in attendance.
Previously, Erquiaga met with constituency groups at WNC to guide him with his recommendation.
“I will say rarely, perhaps never, in my career have I had every type of employee classification and every level within the organization say such positive things about a leader,” Erquiaga said. “It was really rewarding to hear because my experiences with Dr. Dalpe have been incredibly positive, as I’ve worked with him as an individual and as a member of the council.”
Prior to the vote, the regents collectively spoke highly of Dr. Dalpe, including Regent Carol Del Carlo (District 9, which includes WNC) who is extremely visible on the WNC campus. Del Carlo made the motion to approve the acting chancellor’s recommendation.
During her motion to approve, Del Carlo addressed Dalpe, “You are a terrific leader and truly have passion for your work as reflected in your focus on our students … You truly embrace the mission of a community college. With your deep breadth of knowledge of the budget and the legislature, I’m just excited to nominate you and watch you continue in your role. I can’t wait to see where you are going to take Western Nevada College.”
Dalpe has served as Interim President for the past year. The appointment of Dr. Dalpe as WNC president means the board will forgo a national search. The agreement with Dr. Dalpe runs from March 10, 2023 through March 9, 2027.
“I am honored to have been selected as the President of Western Nevada College and appreciate the support of the board, the chancellor and the campus,” President Dalpe said. “I am excited to work with the faculty and staff to support student access and success as we build programs to meet the needs of our communities. Western Nevada College is more viable and visible than ever, and I am excited to lead this institution going forward.”
During the past year, President Dalpe has supported student success at WNC with an increase in graduation rates; brought more visibility to the college with new signage, wayfinding and marketing; delivered a fresh college website to assist students in navigating college services and information; and supported a new enrollment application. In addition, the college continues to make positive strides on initiatives related to diversity, equity and inclusion, veteran’s services and student life experiences.
While most higher education institutions were struggling with enrollment coming out of the health pandemic, Western saw an increase in enrollment headcount and full-time equivalency in Spring 2022 and again in Spring 2023.
Many supporters of Dr. Dalpe spoke on his behalf in Reno and Las Vegas prior to the vote — including Associated Students of Western Nevada President Suzanna Stankute.
“From the student perspective, it’s important to have a leader who is available to students and willing to listen to our voices,” she said. “As you heard during public comment, Dr. Dalpe embraces all of that and more. He has shown me and the students of WNC that is here for us and wants to make a difference in our institution.”
Dr. Dalpe has more than 25 years of experience in higher education, with nearly 20 of those years at NSHE institutions. He joined WNC in 2019 as Vice President of Instruction, and also served as Provost overseeing academics and finance at the college. He was named Interim President in March 2022.
Prior to coming to WNC, Dr. Dalpe devoted 16 years to Truckee Meadows Community College in various leadership positions, including acting president, director of institutional advancement, associate dean and chief of staff, and dean of the technical sciences division. He also served as the interim executive director of legislative affairs for NSHE for the 2019 legislative session.
Dr. Dalpe earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Photojournalism from the University of Connecticut; a Master of Arts degree in Journalism, Speech and Political Science from the University of Texas at Tyler; and a Doctor of Philosophy in Educational Leadership from the University of Nevada, Reno.
