A driver died after a crash on U.S. 93 Alternate south of West Wendover in Elko County last week, says Nevada State Police.
NSP says the June 14th crash happened at approximately 4:30 a.m. near mile marker 7.
NSP says the driver, 45-year-old Gennady Sarkisov was heading north in a Suzuko Grand Vitara, when the car crossed over the center line, went into the southbound lane and then off the roadway. That's when they say Sarkisov overcorrected, spinning the car where it then hit a paddle marker, went back across the roadway and then stopped on the right side of the road.
NSP says Sarkisov was thrown from the car and died on scene. An unidentified passenger suffered suspected serious injuries.
NSP says both people were not wearing seat belts and impairment is suspected to be involved.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-
Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.). If you were a witness to this
incident, or have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitchell Payne of the NHP Elko Office at (775) 753-1111. Case #2206-00891
(Nevada State Police contributed to this report.)