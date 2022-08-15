Nevada State Police troopers have identified the semi-truck driver who died in a crash on I-80 west near Lovelock earlier this month.
The crash happened after 2 p.m. on August 2nd.
NSP says 51-year-old James Compau was driving a 2005 Peterbilt westbound near mile marker 106 when the semi-truck when it hit a concrete barrier, and off the roadway, landing on the ground below. The trailer detached from the truck and burst into flames.
If you have any information about this crash, contact Nevada State Police, Highway Patrol’s Multidisciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team (M.I.R.T.) at ncwmirt@dps.state.nv.us and reference case #220800107.