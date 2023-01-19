A rollover truck crash killed a woman on U.S. 93 north of Ely, in White Pine County earlier this week.
Nevada State Police says the crash happened early Tuesday evening approximately 42 miles north of Ely.
NSP says a preliminary investigation shows that a Ford F-350 pick-up truck was traveling south on U.S. 93, when the driver, due to speeding and adverse weather conditions, lost control, went over the centerline, crossed into the oncoming lane and went off the roadway ultimately rolling the truck.
NSP says the driver, 51-year-old Dolores Olivas of Phoenix died on scene.
They says the unidentified passenger was thrown from the truck and suffered suspected serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
If you have any information regarding the crash, contact Sergeant Mitch Payne at (775) 753-1111.
Case #2301-01451