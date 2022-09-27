On Friday, Sept. 16, across all of its more than 600 shops, Dutch Bros Coffee and its customers raised more than $1.1 million for youth organizations dedicated to providing resources for education, extracurricular activities and other needs.
Funds raised at shops in Reno will benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters of Northern Nevada.
"Buck for Kids is all about giving the local youth an opportunity for a brighter future," said Katie Hutchison, vice president of social impact at Dutch Bros Coffee. "We're so thankful for our customers and the awesome organizations out there creating opportunities for our kids!"
Since 2011, Dutch Bros' annual Buck for Kids campaign has partnered with customers to make a difference in the lives of local kids and families.