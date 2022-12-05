Last Thursday and Friday, Dec. 1 and 2, students at Eagle Valley Middle School had the opportunity to partake in Nutrition Services’ first ever Student Choice “Love It or Lose It” event during lunch where they tasted new menu concepts and voted on keeping it on the menu or losing it.
Thursday, Dec. 1, students sampled a Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich, and Friday, Dec. 2, they tasted a BBQ Pulled Pork Mac N’ Cheese. After sampling each, the students were able to provide immediate feedback using a touchscreen device, voting in favor (Love It) or against (Lose It).
Both items were overwhelmingly popular and will be featured during ‘Station Takeovers’ on select Fridays throughout the school year. Please check the student menus for details.
The mission of Nutrition Services is to ensure that students have access to nutritious meals that support their academic success through the National School Lunch Program. It also seeks to provide nutritionally well-prepared meals, maintain clean sanitized kitchens and to treat all students, parents and staff with respect and courteous service.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) national school meal programs have long been a vital source of nutritious meals for students. Families normally need to meet income requirements to qualify for free or reduced breakfasts and lunches. But as schools closed during the pandemic, the USDA eased restrictions so schools could focus on providing meals while keeping families and staff safe.
This year, the state of Nevada has agreed to provide free lunch and breakfast for all students 18 and under for the 2022-2023 school year (ending June 2023). The funding is generated through the Nevada American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Carson City School District’s Nutrition Services is excited to continue to do this service.
(Carson City School District)