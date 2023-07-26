On Friday, July 21, at approximately 1:34 a.m. Elko Police responded to a robbery that happened at a home behind the Gold Country Inn.
The victims, a man and a woman, said that three men wearing dark clothing entered their home armed with a baseball bat and hammer before attacking the woman and placing the man in a chokehold.
The three men were seen fleeing the home in a "big black truck."
The woman was later flown to Salt Lake City, Utah for advanced medical care.
The first suspect was described as a large Hispanic or white male, wearing dark clothing, with a goatee or mask over his face.
The second suspect was wearing a face covering and wearing dark clothing, possibly with a green stripe.
The third suspect was described as a "heavy set" Hispanic man with a goatee.
DNA and several other items of evidence was recovered at the scene.
Elko Police Detectives have recovered surveillance video from the area and several persons of interest have been interviewed.
At this time, police believe the suspects are minors.
This is an ongoing investigation and more details will be released as they become available.
If you have any information regarding this case, please contact Detective Mike Marshowsky at 775-777-7310.
(Elko Police Department)