Left turn closures will be in place September 12 and 13 between 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the U.S. 50 and U.S. 50 Alternate junction west of Fallon as the Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) repaves and improves the highway.
Daily traffic will be restricted at the U.S. 50 junction and Alternate U.S. 50 (also known as Leeteville Junction).
PASSENGER VEHICLES
- Left turns closed at U.S. 50/U.S. 50A Leeteville Junction
- Drivers of passenger vehicles turning left from U.S. 50 toward Fernley will be detoured into Fallon where they can make a safe, legal U-turn at available cross streets.
- Passenger vehicles heading from Fallon and turning left from U.S. 50 toward Silver Springs/Carson City will be detoured via Bench Road. Trucks are restricted on Bench Road.
Sheckler Road is not advised as an alternate route on the dates due to construction.
COMMERCIAL TRUCKS
- Commercial vehicles heading from Fallon will not be able to turn left toward Silver Springs/Carson City, and will need to continue to Fernley.
- Commercial trucks turning left from U.S. 50 toward Fernley will be detoured to Gummow Drive, returning to U.S 50 via York Lane
Drivers will also continue to see the following lane closures and shifts on sections of U.S. 50 between the U.S. 50A Leeteville Junction and Allen Road through early winter.
- Lane reductions on U.S. 50 between the U.S. 50A Leeteville junction and Coleman/Casey roads will take place Mondays through Fridays from 6a.m. to 6p.m.
- Lane closures on urban sections of U.S. 50 between Coleman/Casey and Allen roads will take place between 6p.m. to 6a.m. Sunday evenings through Friday mornings.
- In small locations, more extended 24/7 lane reductions will take place as aging roadway is excavated and reconstructed.
- At least one lane in each direction will remain open during construction.
- While access to businesses and residences will be continuously maintained in most areas, certain side streets and driveways will temporarily be impacted as roadway excavation take place in limited areas. Steel plates will then be used after excavation to reestablish side street access.
- Speeds will be reduced through work areas.
- Motorists are advised to follow all work zone signage and controls, and to travel safely through the work zone.
The project will repave and reconstruct sections of U.S. 50 between U.S. 50A and Allen Road, as well as make pedestrian access and roadway drainage, bridge and electrical improvements.
Intermittent lane closures and shifts have been in place since June as NDOT resurfaces sections of U.S. 50 between intersections U.S. 50A and Allen Road in Fallon.
(Nevada Department of Transportation)