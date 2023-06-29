An FBI investigation is underway after a federal search warrant was served at a home in Washoe Valley early Thursday morning.
Authorities served that warrant at a home near the Chocolate Factory.
We've contacted the FBI who tell us since the warrant remains sealed, they cannot provide any immediate additional information.
They do tell us though that there's no threat to the public.
If you have any information that can help authorities, call or text your anonymous tip to Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.
This is a developing story.