A federal judge has ruled against the family of a pilot killed in 2016 who sought more than $6.5 million from the Federal Aviation Administration in a lawsuit that blamed air traffic controllers for a fatal plane crash near Reno-Tahoe International Airport.
John Brown's family filed the suit in 2019 after the NTSB concluded miscommunication between Brown and the control tower likely contributed to the small plane’s crash.
His plane hit turbulence from a nearby aircraft during an attempted landing.
Brown and a passenger were killed.
The lawsuit claimed the controllers were negligent in failing to properly instruct him.
A judge ruled Brown's negligence was the sole cause of the crash.
(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)