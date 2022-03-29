A high school student in Fernley was taken into custody Tuesday morning after bringing a BB gun on campus, school authorities say.
School officials say administration and school police at Fernley High School (FHS) made contact with a student who had an empty spring-loaded BB gun and was immediately apprehended.
Officials say no student or staff member were in danger at any time during the incident.
"Due to the immediate action of certain students and school officials, school operations continued as normal and without disruption."
As a reminder, school staff urge parents to talk with their children about the dangers of bringing BB guns or any other type of weapon to school.