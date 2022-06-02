A fire investigation is underway after a fire broke out at Neil Road and Jamaica Avenue in Reno Thursday morning.
The fire broke out just before 7:15 a.m.
Fire crews quickly contained the fire to a second story bedroom.
No injuries were reported.
Units on scene of a structure fire at Neil and Jamaica. @RenoFireDept rapid response held the fire to the unit of origin and all occupants evacuated. Please avoid the area as crews overhaul the structure. pic.twitter.com/sF0B2THS8g— Reno Fire Department (@RenoFireDept) June 2, 2022