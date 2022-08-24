An investigation is underway after a house fire in Sun Valley late Wednesday morning.

The fire started before 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue near Slope Drive off of Sun Valley Blvd. 

Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say four people were inside the home when the fire broke out. They all got out safely and were not hurt.  

The home is uninhabitable; the Red Cross is helping. 

Fire crews with Reno and Sparks were also on scene within minutes. 

A truck near the home was damaged. 