An investigation is underway after a house fire in Sun Valley late Wednesday morning.
The fire started before 10:45 a.m. in the 200 block of 2nd Avenue near Slope Drive off of Sun Valley Blvd.
Crews with Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue say four people were inside the home when the fire broke out. They all got out safely and were not hurt.
The home is uninhabitable; the Red Cross is helping.
Fire crews with Reno and Sparks were also on scene within minutes.
A truck near the home was damaged.
⚠️Quick knockdown of a structure fire on 200 block of 2nd Ave in Sun Valley. @RenoFireDept was in the area and on scene within 1 minute. 4 #TMFR Engines and 1 @SparksFireDept also on scene. pic.twitter.com/FTFBtxD4pJ— Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (@TMFPD) August 24, 2022