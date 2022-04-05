Dead and downed firewood cutting permits will be available starting May 2nd on the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest’s Bridgeport and Carson Ranger Districts. Forest officials stress that it is extremely important for firewood cutters to pay special attention to the terms and conditions of their permit.
Firewood permits cost $10 per cord with a two cord minimum and a 10 cord maximum for the year. A cord is the amount of wood in a stack four feet wide by four feet high by eight feet in length. Permits are valid through Dec. 31, 2022.
Though the Bridgeport and Carson Ranger District's offices remain closed to the public to minimize the spread of COVID-19, firewood permits can be purchased at the locations listed below.
Even though permits are available, some cutting areas could still be inaccessible due to snow or wet conditions. Woodcutters should contract the respective Ranger District office for up-to-date road conditions before heading out to cut wood.
- Carson Ranger District: (775) 882-2766
- Bridgeport Ranger District: (760) 932-7070
Forest officials also remind woodcutters that they cannot cut trees in administrative sites, like campgrounds, as doing so would create unnecessary risk of injury to people and property.
A fire extinguisher and shovel are required when using a chainsaw for cutting firewood. For an up-to-date listing of fire restrictions, visit the link below.
(The Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest assisted with this report)