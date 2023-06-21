Summer is here, even though it does not feel like it. Lows were in the 30’s and 40’s the past couple of mornings, and highs are at least ten degrees below average. Spring is a transition season and can bring a wide variety of weather, but this past spring seemed to be amplified. Reno did make it in the 90’s in May, but it was only for a couple of days.
Lots of people are taking advantage of the cool, sunny weather this week, by going on walks and enjoying the outdoors.
"Very much like spring. Not too warm, very comfortable, so very spring like,” said local resident Karlotta Wolfgram.
"We skip it sometimes don't we. We only have two seasons sometimes,” added resident Jose Martinez.
From March 20th through June 20th, Reno saw the second highest number of days with measurable precipitation, which is one, one hundredth of an inch or more. May was filled with a mixed bag of snow, heat, and rain. We’ve been in the 90’s twice so far this year, but have seen more cool days than hot days. Reno usually sees it’s first triple digit day around July 11th.
"We would like it to stay like this, but do not mind heat either. It's a dry heat,” said Wolfgram.
Dry air cools off pretty quickly at night too. Making for some cool mornings lately. Some people are happy to see the sun, others might miss the rain. The Truckee Meadows finished the spring season over a hundred percent of average in terms of precipitation. It was the third wettest May on record in the Reno area as well. Not only did we see snow in May, but June was filled with thunderstorms producing heavy rain, gusty winds, and hail. Keep in mind thunderstorms are scattered, and some spots got more rain than others.
As seasons change, so does the weather, so take advantage of the spring like weather while it is here.