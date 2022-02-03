The first deliveries of the Flowflex COVID-19 antigen at-home tests ordered by Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak arrived in the Silver State this week.
A small delivery of tests arrived at the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) office in Ely today and will be available for pick up in the coming days.
More deliveries are expected to reach partners across the State on Friday and early next week.
Governor Sisolak utilized federal funding to order almost 600,000 at-home tests to support the high demand of testing throughout the State and to provide a free way for Nevadans to pick-up at-home tests from community partners and have them on hand if they develop symptoms and need quick access to a COVID-19 test.
Every household should also be sure to order the four free kits per household through the federal program with details at this site: COVIDtests.gov - Free at-home COVID-19 tests.
To find a distribution site, visit the Nevada Health Response website testing page. Distribution sites will be added to this page as they arrive and are available for members of the community to walk in and pick up a test. The website will be updated weekly to show test kit availability.
“I am proud to announce these COVID-19 tests will be available for free in locations around our state,” said Governor Sisolak. “Testing is so important and if you are not feeling well, I encourage you to utilize these at-home tests find so you know your status to protect yourself, your family and your community. Thank you to all of our partners for joining in this effort and everyone who worked to bring these tests to Nevada communities.”
For information about testing clinics, free mailed at-home test kits, test kits available through private insurance and the State-funded at home test kits, go to NV Health Response - Find COVID-19 Testing in Nevada.
GREAT NEWS: The at-home test kits we ordered started to arrive in the State today! The first batch arrived in Ely & we expect more shipments tomorrow & early next week.— Governor Sisolak (@GovSisolak) February 3, 2022
Sites will be added to this page as kits are available for pick up. https://t.co/dFSQHnZCGK pic.twitter.com/LuDWDldbIE