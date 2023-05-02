As the state unwinds from the federal public health emergency, the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) has begun the reevaluation of all Medicaid enrollments for the first time since 2020 during which you may lose coverage under Medicaid.
In April, the first wave of recipients received their renewal packets in the mail. Those who did not respond or who no longer qualify based on income or other factors will lose their benefits starting June 1, 2023. Nevada Health Link is available as the go-to resource to help people stay insured.
The DWSS is working with the state-based health insurance marketplace NevadaHealthLink.com to transfer individuals who were not renewed into Medicaid to help them find a plan to keep them insured.
Nevadans who exceed the income limits to receive Medicaid benefits may be eligible for tax credits, or subsidies through Nevada Health Link.
Additionally, those who do not respond to their renewal packet in the mail can contact DWSS to reapply for Medicaid or visit NevadaHealthLink.com to seek new coverage options. This unwinding process will take place through June 2024.
“Our priority is keeping Nevadans insured so they don’t experience a lapse in coverage. Nevada Health Link partners with hundreds of certified enrollment assistants and brokers who are available to meet with individuals at no cost to help them find a new plan through Nevada Health Link,” says Nevada Health Link Chief Operations Officer Janel Davis. “The best thing to do right now if you are on Medicaid is to update your contact information with the Division of Welfare and Supportive Services (DWSS) and to look out for your renewal packet in the mail. Once you receive that, fill it out within 60 days and return it to DWSS.”
Prior to 2020, an average of 700,000 Nevadans were enrolled in Medicaid.
Public health regulations enacted during the pandemic resulted in over 900,000 being enrolled in Medicaid.
While this increase is not expected to continue at these numbers, Nevadans who lose Medicaid coverage after their reevaluation still have options available to them.
For more information about Nevada Health Link, visit NevadaHealthLink.com or call 1-800-547-2927.
