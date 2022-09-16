Florence Drake Elementary School in Sparks has been named a National Blue Ribbon School by the U.S. Department of Education. This prestigious recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance and progress in closing achievement gaps among student groups.
Drake Elementary was one of two Nevada schools to receive the national honor after being nominated during the 2021-22 school year. U. S. Secretary of Education Manuel Cardona announced the selections on Friday morning.
“I am so proud that our school has earned this national recognition, and grateful to our teachers, support staff members and our wonderful students and their families for their hard work,” said Dr. Nichole Truax, who served as principal of Florence Drake Elementary School during the 2021-22 school year. “All of us have worked as partners to support our students and provide them with the tools and resources they need to succeed. It has been a great honor and a privilege to work with them on behalf of our students.”
“This was truly a collaborative effort by everyone at Florence Drake Elementary School,” said Lauren Ford, the area superintendent who oversees the school. “It is a great example of how much a group of dedicated people can accomplish when they set high expectations for their students and one another, and then work hand in hand to meet those expectations. I congratulate everybody who devoted their time and talent to ensuring our students made great strides and succeeded academically. They richly deserve this national recognition.”
One other Nevada school—Linda Rankin Givens Elementary School in the Clark County School District—earned a Blue Ribbon designation this year.
Both schools were nominated by Superintendent of Public Instruction for the Nevada Department of Education Jhone Ebert.
In the 39-year history of the Blue Ribbon awards, the program has recognized the efforts of staff members at some 9,000 schools, affirming and validating the work of students, educators and families.
Since 1983, 14 schools in the Washoe County School District (WCSD) have earned Blue Ribbon designation. Florence Drake Elementary School is the first Title I school in WCSD to earn this national honor.