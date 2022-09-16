Weather Alert

...Wildfire Smoke, Air Quality, and Big Changes for the Weekend... * Smoke from the Mosquito wildfire will continue to produce unhealthy to hazardous air quality across the region. * The smoke the rest of today is projected to follow a similar pattern as previous days. It will push back into the region this afternoon and evening, with extended poor air quality and reduced visibility overnight. By midday Saturday increased south winds may help to push the smoke north of the Reno/Sparks region, but unfortunately may still impact the North Valleys. * The good news is we should see significant improvement by Sunday into Monday as an early season storm moves into the west coast, bringing much cooler temperatures, chances for rain and high elevation snow through next Wednesday. * For the latest air quality info, please visit: fire.airnow.gov. You can also refer to your local Air Quality Management Division or the latest Smoke Outlook Statements from the US Interagency Wildland Fire Air Quality Response Program which are also available via: fire.airnow.gov.