The Food Bank of Northern Nevada announced a new event to take place during Hunger Action Month, in September 2022. During Hunger Action Month, Feeding America and Food Banks across the nation join forces in the name of hunger awareness and action.
This year, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is challenging the entire community to join the fight to end hunger.
The organization is launching their Battle Born Burger Showcase and Showdown and is looking for the best burgers and chefs in town to help them bring awareness to hunger and food insecurity in the community.
The Battle Born Burger Showcase is a month long event where restaurants feature their best burger to raise awareness for hunger relief.
Participating businesses donate $1 for each featured burger sold to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada, which will help provide three meals to the community.
The month long campaign culminates with the Battle Born Burger Showdown at Idlewild Park on Friday, September 30 from 4-9 pm in Reno, NV.
Official judges will have their say on who walks away with the grand prize and bragging rights and there will also be an award for People’s Choice Burger.
Best burger prizes include a stay for two at the Grand Hyatt San Francisco, ground beef, and more.
If restaurants are interested or have questions about either the Showcase or the Showdown, they can contact Jessica Vela, at 775-785-1432 or jvela@fbnn.org. Food trucks or restaurants can also sign up for more information at fbnn.org.
Deadline for entry is August 15, 2022