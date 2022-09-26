As Hunger Action Month comes to a close, the Food Bank of Northern Nevada is asking supporters to join them for the Battle Born Burger Showdown, taking place on Friday, September 30 from 4 – 8 p.m. at Idlewild Park.
There will be five burgers competing in the Burger Showdown, judged by a panel of celebrity judges at the event.
Each burger will be rated on a point system for execution, appearance, and taste to determine the winner of the Burger Showdown. The grand prize winner of the Burger Showdown will receive 500 lbs. of ground beef from Meat Elevated by Rich Jersey LLC.
Attendees of the Burger Showdown will also be able to sample the competitors’ burgers and vote for their favorite, for $1 per vote, for the People’s Choice award.
Each sample burger will be sold for $6 and $1 will be donated back to the Food Bank of Northern Nevada. Burger competitors will be selling additional menu items and non-competing food trucks like Daisy’s Café and Desserts and Mr. Margarita and Pizen & Wine will also be on-hand at the Burger Showdown. There will be music and family games on the lawn area.
Battle Born Burger competitors include:
- A La Parrilla Latin Food – La Colombiana Burger: Ground Beef and Pork Mix Patty on Brioche Bun with Homemade Guacamole, Bacon, A La Parrilla’s Secret Dressing, Lettuce, Grilled Onion, Shoestring Potatoes and Melted Cheese.
- High Steaks Grill – The Poblano Burger: Ground Beef Patty with a Secret Spice Mix Topped with Pepper Jack Cheese, Grilled Poblanos, and Onion on a Classic Bun with Mayo.
- Mellow Fellow Gastropub – Rub-a-Dub-Dub Burger: Beef & Applewood Smoked Bacon Patty with a House Rub, Topped with a Washington Apple & Bourbon Compote, Bruleed Wisconsin Cheese Curds, Honey Mustard, Lettuce and Tomato on a Toasted Brioche Bun.
- NOLA Sliders – Cowboi Burger: The Famous NOLA Sliders Smash Burger Topped with Fried Crispy Onions, Jalapeños and BBQ Slider Sauce.
- Silver Rush Grill – The Prospector: Ground Beef Patty on Parmesan-Crusted Sourdough Topped with Sautéed Onions and Jalapeño Pepper with Candied Bacon and a Beer Cheese Sauce.
Those who plan on attending the Battle Born Burger Showdown can get a head start by looking for the hidden hamburger in the park in the days leading up to the event (Monday through Friday).
The person who finds the burger first will receive a free taste of each of the competing burgers.
Burger hunters are encouraged to keep an eye on the Food Bank of Northern Nevada Instagram stories for clues.