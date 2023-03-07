The Nevada Division of Child and Family Services is partnering with Sierra Lutheran High School to host a Foster Care Information Session, March 11, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., at the school’s campus at 3601 Romans Road, Carson City.
The session is free and open to the public and will include a question-and-answer session featuring foster parents, social workers, and department officials. No commitment is required though families can learn about the many ways to help foster children in rural Nevada, through fostering, volunteering, or organizing service projects.
Carson City and Douglas County are in need of more homes including homes with room for sibling groups of three or more, and homes that can care for children aged 15 and older. Currently, there are 15 licensed foster homes in Carson City and Douglas County.
“This information session is the first step in learning the many ways to support children in rural Nevada foster care,” said Shelby Riley, LSW, rural foster care recruiter for the Division of Child and Family Services.
Foster parents can be single or married, work full or part time, and rent or own their own home. Foster parents also receive a stipend to help with food, housing, clothing, and educational supplies.
Today, there are about 400 children in foster care in rural Nevada. Most of the children will spend about 14 weeks with their foster families before reunifying with their birth family.
To learn more about the upcoming foster care information session at Sierra Lutheran High School, please call 888-423-2659.
Learn more about foster care at www.RuralNVFosterCare.com.