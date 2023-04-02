The Carson City Sheriff's Office says four suspects were arrested after multiple armed robberies at CVS Pharmacies in Carson City and Reno Saturday.
On April 1, at 4:15 p.m., an armed robbery was reported at the CVS Pharmacy, located in the 3200 block of Highway 50 East in Carson City.
The caller stated two male adults entered the store, wearing ski masks, and were armed with a handgun.
The Sheriff's Office says the suspects jumped over the pharmacy counter and stole medications and cash from a safe.
Both suspects exited the store and fled to their getaway vehicle, parked behind the store. The suspect vehicle took off from the area.
The getaway vehicle was quickly identified during the investigation and shared with surrounding law enforcement agencies.
Approximately 90 minutes after the Carson City CVS robbery, another CVS Pharmacy was robbed in Northwest Reno. The suspects in the Reno robbery matched the descriptions from the Carson City robbery.
The suspect vehicle was spotted entering the area of a 3rd CVS pharmacy near Keystone Avenue by officers from the Reno Police Department.
Officers from the Reno Police Department attempted to stop the vehicle. After a short vehicle pursuit and foot pursuit with two of the suspects, a total of four people were arrested in the area of 7th Street and Elgin Avenue in North Reno.
There were no injuries during the two robbery events or apprehension by the Reno Police Department.
All four suspects were transported to the Washoe County Detention Center and held on charges related to the Reno-area robbery.
The suspects were identified as:
- Isiah Malik Taylor (25 years old) from Elk Grove, California
- Mattese Adonis Miller (24 years old) from Portland, Oregon
- Charlie Booker (23 years old) from Carmichael, California
- Darius Lee Mitchell (23 years old) from Woodland, California
Additionally, investigators from the Carson City Sheriff’s Office obtained arrest warrants for the robbery which occurred in Carson City earlier in the day.
In addition to Reno’s charges, they are held on a $100,000 cash-only bail for the following Carson City charges:
1. Robbery with the Use of a Deadly Weapon
2. Conspiracy to Commit Robbery
3. Assault with a Deadly Weapon
4. Prohibited Person in Possession of a Firearm
5. Burglary While in Possession of a Firearm
6. Unlawful Possession of a Controlled Substance
A concurrent investigation is ongoing between the Reno Police Department and Carson City Sheriff’s Office.