Frey Ranch hosted its first annual Whiskey Harvest Festival, in collaboration with Fallon Food Hub, this Saturday.
Hundreds of people turned out to Frey Ranch to celebrate the Grain-to-Glass operation that has produced award-winning whiskey in Fallon.
Blind Dog Coffee debuted its new barrel-aged coffee produced in collaboration with Frey Ranch, while attendees shopped local goods, purchased food from Medley Food Co. and enjoyed a live a band.
Additionally, one dollar from every tasting room purchase will be donated to Fallon Food Hub from now through the end of October, in an effort to support local farmers and Fallon Food Hub’s mission.