Earlier this year, the Fritsch Elementary School Archery Team placed 2nd in the Nevada State Archery Competition for the 2021-2022 season after earning high marks for an elementary school.
Last year, the team brought the State Title, trophy and honor home to Carson City for the first time in program history.
In addition to the elementary team finishing second in the State Archery Tournament, the team also had some top finishers including the following.
- Samuel Papez, fourth-grader at Fritsch Elementary, earned 4th place overall and 2nd place for fourth-grade boys
- Carmen Mills, fifth-grader at Fritsch Elementary, earned 9th place overall and 7th place for fifth-grade girls
- Wyatt Valentin, fourth-grader at Fritsch Elementary, earned 14th place overall and 6th place for fourth-grade boys
- Sean Reed, fourth-grader at Fritsch Elementary, earned 15th place overall and 7th place for fourth-grade boys
- Finn Russell, fourth-grader at Fritsch Elementary, earned 16th place overall and 8th place for fourth-grade boys
The Nevada State Archery Competition, sponsored by the Nevada Department of Wildlife (NDOW) and hosted by the National Archery in the Schools Program (NASP), was held at The South Point Hotel in Las Vegas, Feb. 3-6, 2022.
“This year we had the largest group of shooters, where 45 total participated,” said Coach Bethany Henry-Herman, NASP Certified and physical education teacher for Fritsch Elementary School. “Many of our top shooters were in the fourth-grade, which traditionally have not participated and only offered to fifth-grade students.”
The students and families were very dedicated, having to show up an hour early to school each morning to shoot in order to comply with the COVID-19 restrictions that were in place at that time, she continued. Archers practiced for roughly four months total.
Students in grades 4 through 12 are able to participate in NASP and compete in the state tournament. They compete against archers within their own age group: elementary, middle or high school. And they all use the same bow and arrows to maintain a level playing field.
“Vegas has usually dominated the Nevada State Archery Tournament,” Coach Henry-Herman said. “This year, and all the success we had last year, would not have been possible without the help of former teachers John and Laura Valley. John and Laura created an archery legacy and continue to ensure the program continues at Fritsch Elementary School. It has been my honor and privilege to continue the archery legacy the Valley’s instilled within the P.E. environment and competitive archery teams in the Carson City School District. We had a good group of very dedicated archers this year, and we are happy to bring a trophy back to northern Nevada again.”
