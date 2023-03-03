Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada is celebrating National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend March 3–5, Encouraging Consumers to Support Local Girl Entrepreneurs.
Customers across the Sierra Nevada can support their local girl entrepreneurs by ordering their favorite Girl Scout Cookies to be shipped directly to their front door or by visiting in-person cookie booths.
The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada have been selling cookies the past few weeks through historic snowfall. The weather is tough, but the Girl Scouts are tougher.
Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada (GSSN) supports girls through programs that develop a strong sense of self, positive values, and healthy relationships.
In a territory that includes northern Nevada and northeastern California, girls are discovering their strengths, connecting with their communities, and are rising to meet new challenges.
As cookie season continues through March 26, The Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada invites consumers across the region to celebrate the annual National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend, taking place March 3–5.
National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend marks a time when America's beloved cookies are widely available across the US and reminds consumers that each purchase supports their local Girl Scouts.
Troops of the Girl Scouts of the Sierra Nevada use cookie funds to pay for invaluable experiences such as attending camp, going on fun field trips, and spearheading community service projects.
As consumers open their favorite box of Girl Scout Cookies, they simultaneously open new doors for girls in their community to explore their leadership potential, build lifelong friendships, and make the world around them a better place. Your support of the cookie entrepreneurship program assures all girls have an opportunity to be a Girl Scout.
Consumers who don't already know a Girl Scout can visit our website at GSSN.org and use our cookie finder or download the app free on iOS and Android devices to find a cookie booth near them, purchase from a local troop for direct shipment, or donate Girl Scout Cookies to local organizations.