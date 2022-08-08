You can help residents affected by flooding in Markleeville.
The Alpine County Chamber of Commerce has set up a GoFundMe webpage to support the community of Markleeville.
Mail services in Markleeville will continue at the Gardnerville Ranchos Post Office until further notice.
The Postal Service will be conducting a safety inspection of the Markleeville Post Office to certify the building for operations. After that is done, the USPS will reopen the post office. Estimated time for reopening is still to be determined.
Health services for Markleeville residents are located in the Alpine County Administration Building at 99 Water Street on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 8 a.m. – 12 p.m. by appointment only. Residents can call 530-694-2146.
Caltrans is working closely with Alpine County and our partners to expedite the reopening of SR-89. A plan is underway to install temporary drainage facilities under SR-89 at Mulberry Creek and perform other essential work to safely reopen the roadway in both directions, perhaps in two weeks, if not sooner. This plan is weather permitting. Any interference with the construction site will cause delays so avoid the area.
Alpine County encourages residents and visitors to avoid to construction area to ensure no delays to the construction schedule for the bridge repair.