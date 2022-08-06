This is the third year in a row the small town of Markleeville has had to respond to emergencies outside of their control: First the pandemic, then the Tamarack Fire and now flash flooding.
On Saturday, they held a town meeting to discuss where they're at now.
According to Caltrans the fastest route leading out of Markleeville will be closed for 4 to 5 weeks after enduring significant water damage, leaving Monitor Pass Road the only access point into the town.
Nichole Williamson, The Administrative Officer for Alpine County says "We've been very concerned that this could put many of our businesses out of business." She says they're currently working with their chamber of commerce to try and get funding out to the businesses while they wait for the road to be fixed. Williamson explains "Our board of supervisors have been reaching out to their advocacy organizations and our state representatives to ask Caltrans and help them understand the urgency of having a road open."
With school starting for many kids in Markleeville on August 17th, residents are concerned about getting their children to and from school.
But officials say they're working with the superintendent to figure out a plan. Williamson adds "We have requested that perhaps there's a way to accompany children across where the road is going to be closed so that they don't have to ride the school bus for an hour and a half."
The towns post office is also out of commission for the time being. Residents now have to pick up their mail in Kimmerling. Picking up medications is also a concern, Williamson says "We will provide our public transportation service Dial-A-Ride which is a door to door service to help people pick up medications but we'd also like to encourage neighbors to help neighbors because our service will be limited."
Right now an alternative road is being worked on for emergency vehicles only, to access the town while the main road is being fixed over the weeks.
According to officials they plan on using the Old Highway 89, and it hasn't been in operation since the 1960's. Chris Harootunian, the Under Sheriff for the Alpine County Sheriff's Office explains "Caltrans is going to build a culvert and rock bridge system to connect it to the current highway hopefully in a feasible amount of time here, by Wednesday is what they're giving us to service with emergency vehicles."