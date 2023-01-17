The Placer County Sheriff's Office says a case of good timing by a couple of deputies resulted in the arrest of a strong-armed robbery suspect earlier this month.
Just before 3 p.m. on January 11, 2023, a Placer County Sheriff’s deputy responded to the Home Depot in Auburn for a report of a robbery.
The loss prevention officer at Home Depot provided the deputy with the suspect’s vehicle description, which matched a vehicle located by two other deputies on Interstate 80 and Sierra College Boulevard a short time later.
Deputies conducted a traffic stop and confirmed the driver matched the suspect seen on Home Depot video surveillance. Police say the suspect’s vehicle contained numerous items that appeared to have been stolen.
During their investigation, deputies learned the suspect walked into the store at 2:25 p.m. with an empty shopping cart. About 20 minutes later, the suspect is seen walking out of the store past the cash registers with a cart full of items valued at over $1,000.
When confronted by the loss prevention officer in the parking lot, the suspect was seen pushing him away before fleeing the scene.
The suspect, 50-year-old Aaron Krischer of Roseville, was arrested for strongarm robbery, grand theft, and other related charges.
(Placer County Sheriff's Office)