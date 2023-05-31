Nevada Governor Joe Lombardo signed the K-12 education bill into law before the midnight deadline on Wednesday.
The deadline on Wednesday night at midnight is for Lombardo to make a decision on a pair of budget bills: K-12 Education and the Authorization Act.
The two budget bills have been on his desk for five days, he either needs to sign or veto them. If he does nothing, they will pass into law.
This comes as Governor Lombardo stated last week that he would not sign any of the budget bills until his priorities are considered.
Last week, legislative Republicans backed up Governor Lombardo in their opposition to the Democratic-driven budget bills.
"Objections were made to certain expenditures of the bills during the hearings. No negotiations or even attempts to work with the Governor were made. We support the budget as presented by the Governor. There's truly no attempt at bipartisan efforts for this budget," said Senator Heidi Kasama.
The Nevada Governor is constitutionally mandated to pass the education budget first, but education is the most contentious issue between Gov. Lombardo and Democrats.
Thursday Gov. Lombardo he will need to decide on the Appropriations Act and state worker pay budget by midnight.
Capital improvement budget has not received a vote in the senate yet.
We reached out to the Nevada Assembly Democrats for a response and a spokesperson told us, “Negotiation between the Governor's office and the legislature have been extremely positive over the past few days and we are optimistic that both chambers and the Governor's office we find common ground in the next few days”.
We also reached out to the Governor's office to confirm reports that the budget talks between Joe Lombardo and the Democratic leadership are moving forward.
On Wednesday, the Governor's Chief of Staff Ben Kieckhefer told the Nevada Independent, "we are in really positive negotiations with the Speaker and the Majority Leader".
Sources tell us that the Governor's AB330 “Safer and Supportive Schools Act,” which Senate Leader Nicole Cannizzaro punted, could be used as leverage to reach a deal with Gov. Lombardo.