In a letter to President Joe Biden today, Nevada Governor Steve Sisolak asked the administration to reconsider its plan to rollback Title 42, a public health measure that provides U.S. border officials the right to deny migrants entry in order to mitigate a contagious disease.
In the letter, Governor Sisolak warns that lifting Title 42 without a detailed plan in place would spark a humanitarian crisis at the U.S. and Mexico border.
“To be clear: asylum seekers and migrants hoping to legally immigrate to the United States should be afforded every proper opportunity to do so, and as COVID-19 enters the endemic stage with vaccines and testing readily available, it is time to reevaluate the public health measures in place,” Governor Sisolak wrote.
“However, lifting Title 42 without a measured, comprehensive plan would create chaos at our border and make it more onerous for families attempting to immigrate legally. Our country cannot undergo another humanitarian crisis at the U.S - Mexico border. Rolling back this policy without a comprehensive mitigation plan in place should not be our path forward” the Governor continued.
Additionally, Governor Sisolak urged the Biden Administration to finally address long overdue comprehensive immigration reform. Nevada is home to approximately 4,000 Temporary Protected Status holders, 12,000 Dreamers, and more than 5,000 people impacted by a green card backlog who deserve the right to a pathway to citizenship.
The full letter here:
(The Office of Governor Sisolak assisted with this report)