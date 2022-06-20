On Friday, June 17, 2022 Governor Sisolak launched Steve’s Summer of Small Businesses with a roundtable conversation at Mari Chuy’s Mexican Kitchen in Reno, Nevada.
The governor was joined by immigrant small business owners from a variety of different industries - including hospitality, news, and services - to discuss the governor’s second term plans to support entrepreneurs and strengthen Nevada’s economy.
“As a former small business owner, I know how important it is to hear directly from our state’s entrepreneurs about their successes and challenges,” said Governor Sisolak. “Friday’s roundtable was just the beginning, and I look forward to meeting with business owners across the state this summer to share my second-term plans to support entrepreneurs and continue Nevada’s record-breaking economic success.”
In his first term, Governor Sisolak supported small business owners by distributing over $100 million in PETS grants, opening the Office of Small Business Advocacy, and launching Nevada’s first ever Small Business Accelerator Program.
Last year, Nevadans applied to start more new businesses than any other year since the series started in 2005.
A roundtable in southern Nevada and additional small business visits will be advised in the coming weeks.