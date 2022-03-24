The Grand Sierra Resort (GSR) is holding some career fairs at LEX Nightclub within the next couple weeks.
The first one is tomorrow, Friday, March 25th from 2 to 6 p.m. at the nightclub. Open positions for this fair include bussers, cooks, security guards, lifeguards, food runners and bartenders.
The larger job fair is being held on Saturday, April 2nd from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and job opportunities will include:
- Banquets Bartenders & Food Servers
- Beverage Bar Helpers & Cocktail Servers
- Valet Runners
- EVS Utility Porters
- Facilities Engineers
- F&B Cashiers, Bussers, Hosts, and Cooks
- Housekeeping
- LEX Model Marketing Servers
- The Pool: Lifeguards, Servers, Host, & Bartender
- Recreation Attendants
- Security Officers
- Spa Cosmetologists & Massage Therapists
- Table Games Dealers
You can find more details on the positions at the link below.