The Washoe County Health District will administer additional (second) COVID-19 vaccine boosters for those 50 years and older or persons who are moderately or severely immunocompromised starting on Friday, April 1, 2022, at its clinic (indoor) location at 1001 E. 9th St., Building B.
Those eligible must have had their last booster at least four months prior. For guidance on what is considered moderately or severely immunocompromised, go here.
To schedule an appointment at the Health District, or with our homebound COVID-19 vaccine program, please call 775-328-2427. The vaccines are administered at the indoor Health District clinic, not at the drive through, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., every weekday, Monday-Friday. Walk-in appointments are available as space allows.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) on Tuesday recommended the second booster for certain individuals, as did the Food and Drug Administration in a release.
Community Health Alliance also will begin second booster administration on Friday, April 1, 2022, and appointments can be made on their website.
If you have not received a booster at all, it is recommended for everyone who is fully vaccinated. Learn more here.
The Health District also has COVID-19 vaccine events in the community, including one today at the Spanish Springs Library from 3:30-6 p.m. and Thursday, March 31 at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center from 3:30-6 p.m. To schedule an appointment, go here. For more information on dates, go to our website. Vaccines are also available at area pharmacies and community providers – schedule here.
Upcoming Community Vaccine Events – appointments here
- Wednesday, March 30 – All residents aged 5+
- Spanish Springs Library, 7100 Pyramid Way, Sparks, 3:30-6 p.m.
- Thursday, March 31 – All residents aged 5+
- Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m.
- Tuesday, April 5 – All residents aged 5+
- Swill Coffee and Wine, 3366 Lakeside Ct, Reno, 2:30-5 p.m.
- Thursday, April 7 – All residents aged 5+
- Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m.
- Thursday, April 14 – All residents aged 5+
- Reno-Sparks Convention Center, 4590 S Virginia St, Reno, 3:30-6 p.m.
- Thursday, April 21 – All residents aged 5+
- Boys and Girls Club, 2680 E. 9th St., Reno, 4-6:30 p.m.
Schedule an appointment to any of those COVID-19 vaccine events here.
The COVID-19 vaccine remains the best way to protect you and your loved ones from severe illness, hospitalization and death from COVID-19. Those aged 5 and older are eligible to receive the free vaccine.
(Washoe County Health District)