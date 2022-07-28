The Washoe County Health District (WCHD) will be among several organizations providing services and information at the Family Health Festival.
The event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30, 2022, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m., at the Sun Valley Neighborhood Center, 115 W. 6th Ave.
The Health District will provide free backpacks and pool passes for a limited number of children as well as a bike raffle. In addition, screenings for blood pressure, scoliosis and vision will be available and back-to-school vaccinations (no appointments required). The vaccinations include the meningococcal vaccine, which is now required for students entering 12th grade at any public, private or charter high school in Nevada. The vaccine is also required for students entering 7th grade.
The COVID-19 vaccine is also available to those 5 years of age and older and appointments can be made here.
For information on all services provided by community organizations, see the Facebook event for Family Health Festival here.
(Washoe County Health District)