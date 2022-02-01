As February starts, we still haven't seen any measurable precipitation at the Reno-Tahoe International Airport since the start of the year.
Some are worried about the impact it could have on the drought in our area.
Jeff Anderson is a hydrologist with the United States Department of Agriculture.
He often measures snow levels up in the Sierra.
"You can see my holes from last month. They haven't been covered up by the snow,” Anderson told reporters during a media event along Mount Rose, Monday.
Anderson is concerned about what's to come for farmers who rely on this snow pack.
“Agriculture depends on irrigation. A lot of that comes out from our reservoirs. Our reservoirs are a lot lower than they were this time last year,” he added.
- According to the USDA. in January, Lake Tahoe basin saw the driest January since 1981. Just .02 percent of precipitation.
- Tahoe city saw the third driest since 1931, 2015 and 1991 were drier.
- Reno-Tahoe International Airport recorded its driest January since record keeping begin in 1893.
It was somewhat a prediction made by UC Davis Professor Dan Sumner.
“for all we know, it could be dry in January,” Sumner told CBS 13 in Sacramento, last December.
Yet, there is still plenty of snow left over in Mount Rose, thanks to the cold weather.
"The longer it can stay cold in the winter, particularly in the mountains, the better for keeping that snow frozen for longer into the spring,” Sumner added.
However, it's going to take more than that.
Right now, Mount Rose is seeing 117 percent (above average) snow accumulation, thanks to the winter storms in October and December.
As time goes by without rain or snow, that number starts to decrease and could end up falling into the 70 percentile by Spring.
Though this weather pattern is something that has happened before, which brings hope to researchers like Anderson.
"We had a very similar thing happen in 2011. We had a very big December, a very dry January and the first two weeks of February were also dry but then, that winter, the snow just came back and we ended up with a very good snow pack,” Anderson added.