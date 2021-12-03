Inside Elite and Crossfit, you will find people training, sweating, and punching a bag. Outside, however, you will find a Christmas Mural painted by two of the gym's coaches.
"We have some coaches that have some extra talents besides coaching that wanted to put up some festive stuff and get more attention to the gym during the holiday season," said JB Olson, General Manager of Elite Boxing and Crossfit.
Jarred Santos and Melinda Collins are turning their passion for paint into a holiday business.
"We are really interested in local businesses who want us to bring some cheer to their front windows," said Collins.
Custom 775 Art will also paint residential homes and even cars, according to Collins.
It takes several hours to turn a blank window into a scene from the North Pole. Santos and Collins will get some direction from a business, but the rest is up to them.
"I told them to mention something about our two free class offer that we got and something about happy holidays and they put the rest together," said Olson.
From Mrs. Claus doing squats, to Santa breaking up a fight with elves, 775 Custom Art can do it all.
"It sets a time and a mood for people," said Santos. "Most adults don't get to enjoy the majority of the year because of stress. During Christmas people get to let go a little bit. It's great to see people enjoy cartnooney and joyful things."
Santos and Collins met several years ago and that bond shows in their work.
"He's one of my greatest friends," said Collins. "We coach boxing together. We get to do art together."
Their window work gets people in the holiday spirit, but it does something for the soul too.
"Well, if I'm able to wake up, do something, and lose myself in it where I'm not counting the hours to go by and I can bring somebody else joy, it's a pretty positive thing in my opinion," Santos said. "I think everybody chases that in life and I got lucky mine is not hard to find."
Custom 775 Art has available slots for businesses and residents. You can request a window mural through their Instagram page or by calling 775-686-8049.