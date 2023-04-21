The Placer County Sheriff's Office says the suspects in a 2021 homicide investigation may be in the Reno area.

According to deputies, 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr was killed at his home in Homewood, North Lake Tahoe.

Surveillance captured video of one man who was wearing a dark hoodie, white sweatpants, a backpack and neck gaiter.

If you know anything that can help, you're asked to call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-7463.

FEBRUARY 2, 2022:

The family of a man killed in a shooting last June in Lake Tahoe is offering $150,000 for information in the ongoing case.

Deputies say on June 5th, they received a 911 call and later found 70-year-old Robert Gary Spohr dead inside a home on the west shore of Lake Tahoe.

The family says the suspect also tried to kill his wife, Wendy.

Surveillance captured video of a man who was wearing a dark hoodie, white sweatpants, a backpack and neck gaiter.

If you have any information that can help authorities, call 530-889-7853, or you can call Secret Witness at 775-322-4900.

You can also click here to see the family's website.