Every year people from around the country gather for Hot August Nights right here in Reno.
However, August 5 is the event's last weekend.
While all good things must come to an end, Hot August Nights says this year has been pretty triumphant.
"You know actually this year's been phenomenal," said Mike Oberle, Owner of MAC Auction. "It's probably a best year so far to date since 2016. Great crowd. Great cars. We've been doing really good."
"It's been a fantastic year," said Deny Dotson, Executive Director of Hot August Nights. "We started by selling out our event early at 5,500 cars and it's like the crowd came right behind them. We're just looking at every venue just packed over the last couple of days."
Today was day three of auctions, hosted by Hot August Nights and MAC Auction.
The organizations anticipate they will auction off over 400 cars in that time period.
An anonymous donor donated a 1957 Ford Squire wagon to the Hot August Nights Foundation to auction off.
The cars can be a huge spectacle, but what the foundation uses the money for is equally important.
"We give back a lot to underprivileged kids," Dotson said. "So, the money that we raised that will be given from a car that was donated to the foundation, but 100 percent of it will go back here with programs like the Boys & Girls Club or doing secret Santa shopping, providing clothing for kids."
Due to inflation, car prices have risen quite a bit over the years, but some say that it has only raised the quality of cars over that time.
"I mean we are getting quality cars. Even though the price of vehicles has gone up people are stepping up," Oberle said. "You know that $35,000 car is now a $50,000 car. So, our price range of cars has gone up in value, so has the quality."
One event attendee, Mark Temen tells us he has brought cars to the show for the past few years, He says he's had a great time and this year is no different.
"It's been great," Temen said. "Been having an absolute blast. We've hit most of the events this year as we do most years, but it's been a really good time."
Even though the event is coming to a close, the foundation will still have more events in the future to help raise money.
After this weekend, all the award-winning cars will be coming back August 26 to see who is crowned grand champion.