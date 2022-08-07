The 35th year anniversary for Hot August Nights came to an end today, as they held their last Show and Shine Parade of the year. Officials say this year showed some of the biggest crowds they've seen yet.
The crowds were made up from people not only from all over the country but also from 3 different countries including New Zealand, Canada and Norway.
Alan Tom, the Executive Director of Hot August Nights says "You know being the largest classic car event in the world they wanted to be here."
Even though it was pouring this week, nothing could rain on their parade, Tom explains.
"It was harder on some of the convertibles but you know they did it, everybody stayed, nobody left here at all they ended up cleaning up their cars buffing them off." A few events were delayed because of the downpour, but when the rain stopped everyone carried on through the event as usual. The only event that was cancelled earlier in the week for safety was the drag racing, but once the weekend hit, it picked right back up again. Tom mentions "We went into Friday and Saturday the crowds were so big over the drag races everybody was standing room only."
Some participants said they're sad to see the event go until next year rolls around, they say one week doesn't feel long enough for them. Tom says "It's always sad to see it go, we're preparing for 2023 and we have so many positive people saying they're coming back for 2023."